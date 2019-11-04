Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 234,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,188. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

