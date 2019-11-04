Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 502,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

SPMD stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.10. 2,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

