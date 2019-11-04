Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 585,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,866. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.