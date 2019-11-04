Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

