Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Ameren by 12.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.47. 58,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,009. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

