Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.13. 835,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,187,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.