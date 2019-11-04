Monarch (MT) Achieves Market Cap of $142,871.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Monarch has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $142,871.00 and $240,736.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01391849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,334,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

