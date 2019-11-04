Monetha One Day Trading Volume Tops $467,967.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $467,967.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00219790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01370908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00121466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

