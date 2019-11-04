Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $142,840.00 in Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 320,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 388.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 284,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monro by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $11,713,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

