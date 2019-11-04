Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCC opened at $11.30 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

