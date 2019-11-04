Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $209,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.00. 555,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

