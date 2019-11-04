Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) released its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Moog updated its FY20 guidance to $5.35-5.75 EPS.

NYSE MOG.A opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

