Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $549,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

