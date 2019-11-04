Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) a $70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In related news, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $358,404.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price acquired 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.