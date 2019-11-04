Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of WASH opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

