Morgan Stanley Has $1.53 Million Stake in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 50.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ATAX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $480.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

