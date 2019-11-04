Morgan Stanley Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFN opened at $14.41 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

