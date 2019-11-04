Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,475 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 348,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 210,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,832 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.