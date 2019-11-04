Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.32.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.79. 331,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,420. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

