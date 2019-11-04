Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $162.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,178. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

