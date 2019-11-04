Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.82. 351,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,794. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.