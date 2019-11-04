MSA Safety Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

MSA stock opened at $123.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.83.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

