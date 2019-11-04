Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $493,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

IPI opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

