Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ventas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after buying an additional 1,299,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ventas by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 1,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 962,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.