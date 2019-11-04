Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.20% of Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Container Store Group stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Container Store Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

