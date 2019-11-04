Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $858.00

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 857.92 ($11.21), with a volume of 1633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 845.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 772.27. The stock has a market cap of $567.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

