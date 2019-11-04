Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 21.1%

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) shares were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), approximately 21,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17.

Get Mycelx Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Connie Mixon purchased 450,000 shares of Mycelx Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,402.59).

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mycelx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycelx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.