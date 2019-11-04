Mylan (MYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.