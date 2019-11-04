Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.57. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

