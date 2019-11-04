Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,960 Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,347,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 184,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

FIV opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

