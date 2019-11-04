National Bank Financial Cuts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$93.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TRI opened at C$88.82 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$62.92 and a 1-year high of C$94.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.97, for a total value of C$1,454,982.67.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

