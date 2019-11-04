National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$14.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.11. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$10.64 and a 52-week high of C$18.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$77,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,877,871 shares in the company, valued at C$30,834,641.82. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$65,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,849,550. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,700 shares of company stock worth $573,628.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

