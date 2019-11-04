National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.91

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.91 ($1.35) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.34), with a volume of 3717957 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88.

About National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.