Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

