Nebulas Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00006433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Allcoin and BCEX. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.88 or 0.05789531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014485 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 105,299,840 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Neraex, LBank, BCEX, Huobi, OKEx, Binance and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.