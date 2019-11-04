Needham & Company LLC Raises CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target to $115.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNMD. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.51. 432,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,942. CONMED has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $43,003.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock worth $552,422. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 272.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.