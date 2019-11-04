Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.16% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 148,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

