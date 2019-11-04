Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti set a $74.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 1,912,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $138,612.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,298 shares in the company, valued at $487,637.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 474.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 217,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 179,442 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.