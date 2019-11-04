Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €49.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €49.50 ($57.56) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.18 ($76.96).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €49.30 ($57.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.16 and its 200 day moving average is €84.52. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a 1 year high of €57.95 ($67.38).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

