NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

NPTN opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $311.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.67. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

