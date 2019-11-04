NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. NetEase has a 12-month low of $208.63 and a 12-month high of $309.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NetEase by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 828.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

