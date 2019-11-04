NetKoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $728.00 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, NetKoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $59,681.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

