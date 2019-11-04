Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Nevro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.