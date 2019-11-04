New Gold (NGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.59 million.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

