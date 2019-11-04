New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 23,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the first quarter worth $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. New Media Investment Group has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43). New Media Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.