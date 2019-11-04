New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $23.91 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

