New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

