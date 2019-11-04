New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 271.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 194.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $633.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.94.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

