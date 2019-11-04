New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $418.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.93. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

