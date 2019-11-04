New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Griffon by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Griffon stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $997.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $574.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

